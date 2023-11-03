WATCH LIVE: First Coast visits Jackson in Football Friday Game of the Week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – First Coast visits Jackson in the Football Friday Game of the Week. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. Friday night in Week 11. Jackson needs a win to improve its No. 8 seed in Region 1-2M. First Coast was in a similar position in Week 11 last year when it upset Jackson to vault into the playoffs. The Buccaneers (5-4) are already in the playoffs this season after beating Fletcher last week to win the district title.

Stream the game by clicking the video player above to by going to the News4JAX+ app on your smart TV.