MONDAY HUDDLE: Florida State survived Florida, but can it do same against Louisville to keep playoff hopes alive?

Florida State running back Trey Benson (3) celebrates his 1-yard touchdown run against Florida during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Huddle up! Here’s a look back at this weekend on the gridiron, with three key takeaways from the state’s football scene -- and a glimpse at what’s to come next week.

Despite being shorthanded, Seminoles keep playoff hopes alive

The college football world was wondering how Florida State would react to having backup quarterback Tate Rodemaker against Florida after the season-ending injury to starter Jordan Travis the week prior.

Most of the night was the predictable struggle for the Seminoles without Travis, but thanks to a stout defense and running back Trey Benson, Florida State survived in a 24-15 win.

Benson rushed for 95 yards on 19 carries.

Beating an unranked Florida team was never going to be easy given the nature of the rivalry, but the Seminoles now will gear up for an even bigger test against Louisville in the ACC Championship game.

Louisville has lost just two games this year, will be healthier and will be in a bad mood after it lost to rival Kentucky on Saturday.

Given the crowded field of candidates for the four College Football Playoff spots, Florida State has to win in order to be considered.

Jacksonville Mandarin continues to be road warriors in playoffs

For the third straight week, Jacksonville Mandarin had a road game at a good team from the Orlando area in the Class 4 state playoffs.

For the third straight week, Mandarin came away victorious, this time earning a 28-24 win at Sanford Seminole, in the process earning some payback after Seminole eliminated Mandarin from the playoffs last year.

The Mustangs advanced to a Class 4 state semifinal matchup at Monarch on Friday.

UCF finishes season strong to gain bowl-eligibility

It was often a struggle this year for Central Florida in its first season in the Big 12, but the Knights have had a nice finish that could prove as a springboard into 2024.

The Knights became bowl-eligible with a 27-13 home win over Houston on Saturday, its third win in the last four games to end the regular season.

Central Florida will now await which bowl game it will be selected for on Sunday, which didn’t seem like that would be a luxury it would enjoy a few weeks ago.