High school football ‘23 championship picks: Two area teams will bring home titles

St. Augustine (13-0) vs. Daytona Beach Mainland (13-1), Thursday, 3 p.m.: The Yellow Jackets have that throwback feel to me. They have all season long. So many similarities for me in this team and the only other St. Augustine team to win a state championship, the 15-0 team in 2005. This is the best defense the Yellow Jackets have faced, but they’ll find a way around it. N4J pick: St. Augustine 32, Mainland 28.