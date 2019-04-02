AAF's collapse impacts 9 players from the area

Arizona Hotshots quarterback John Wolford was the second-leading passer in the AAF when the league announced it was suspending operations on Tuesday, April 2.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Alliance of American Football reportedly collapsed on Tuesday just eight games in to its inaugural season.

The sudden decision to halt the league, which was reported by numerous media outlets including ESPN and Pro Football Talk, is disappointing news across the board, especially in Orlando where the Steve Spurrier-coached Apollos were a league-best 7-1.

The AAF also had nine players with ties to the First Coast on rosters, including the league’s leader in touchdown passes, Arizona’s John Wolford (Bishop Kenny).

A look at how First Coast area players fared in the AAF.

Pos. Player, Team, Local tie, Notable

DE Tavaris Barnes, Atlanta, First Coast, Former Clemson lineman had 5 tackles and a sack for the Legends.

D Bryce Canady, Orlando, Paxon, Spent less than a month with Jaguars last year. Had 2 tackles with Apollos.

RB Aaron Duckworth, Salt Lake, Oakleaf, No stats recorded and finished on injured list.

DT Jeremy Faulk, Birmingham, Palatka, Had two brief roster appearances in the NFL (Browns, Jets), but was solid in the AAF. Had 29 total tackles, team-best 3 sacks.

DB Jacob Hagen, Birmingham, Orange Park, Stellar college player at Liberty, he was credited with one rush for no yards before ankle injury ended his season.

DB Charles James II, Memphis, Mandarin, One-time Jaguars player was fifth on team with 18 tackles.

LB Reggie Northrup, Orlando, First Coast, Former Florida State star was second on Apollos with 34 tackles, sack.

DE Antonio Simmons, Atlanta, University Christian, Monster on defense in high school who later played at Georgia Tech, he had 5 tackles.

QB John Wolford, Arizona, Bishop Kenny, One of the breakout stars of the AAF. Second in the AAF in passing yardage (1,616) and led the league in TD passes (14).

