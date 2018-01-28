Action Express wins 3rd Rolex 24 at Daytona Title

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Action Express Racing has a third Rolex 24 at Daytona title, and Chip Ganassi Racing is celebrating the organization's 200th victory.



The Action Express team of Filipe Albuquerque, Joao Barbosa and Christian Fittipaldi drove Cadillac to the overall victory Sunday at Daytona International Speedway.



Ganassi's two Ford GT entries dominated the GT Le Mans class and defended last year's victory. The team of Ryan Briscoe, Richard Westbrook and Scott Dixon won and defeated its sister car, which was the defending class champion.



Ganassi now has eight wins in 15 Rolex appearances. His teams won six overall titles and now have two class victories.



In the GT Daytona class, GRT Grasser Racing Team won in a Lamborghini.





