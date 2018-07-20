Sports

Alabama picked to win SEC in preseason poll

Georgia was picked by the media to win the SEC East, UF picked to finish 3rd

By News4Jax.com Staff

ATLANTA - SEC Football Media Days concluded on Thursday with media in attendance predicting Alabama to win the 2018 SEC Championship. 

Alabama received 193 votes to be crowned SEC Champion on December 1 in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, while Georgia was second with 69 votes.

Georgia was selected to win the SEC Eastern Division with 1,977points, including 271 first-place votes, while South Carolina was second with 1,535 points and 8 votes to win the division. Florida was third with 1,441 total points. Points were awarded on a 7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scale.

Alabama was picked to win the SEC Western Division with 1,971 total points, while Auburn was second with 1,664. Alabama received 263 first-place votes in the SEC West. Mississippi State was third with 1,239 points. 

Only six times since 1992 has the predicted champion at SEC Media Days proceeded to win the SEC Championship. 

EASTERN DIVISION (1st Place votes in parenthesis)
Georgia (271)    1977
South Carolina (8)    1535
Florida (4)    1441
Missouri    1057
Kentucky (1)    874
Tennessee (1)    704
Vanderbilt    392

WESTERN DIVISION (1st Place votes in parenthesis)
Alabama (263)    1971
Auburn (19)    1664
Mississippi State (2)    1239
Texas A&M    1091
LSU    1025
Ole Miss    578
Arkansas    412

SEC CHAMPION
Alabama    193
Georgia    69
Auburn    14
South Carolina    4
Florida    2
Mississippi State    1
Missouri    1

2018 PRESEASON MEDIA DAYS ALL-SEC TEAM
 
OFFENSE
First-Team
QB       Drew Lock, Missouri  
RB        Damien Harris, Alabama           
RB        Benny Snell Jr., Kentucky
WR       A.J. Brown, Ole Miss                   
WR       Deebo Samuel, South Carolina 
TE         Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri  
OL        Jonah Williams, Alabama     
OL        Greg Little, Ole Miss                      
OL        Martez Ivey, Florida                          
OL        Trey Smith, Tennessee           
C          Ross Pierschbacher, Alabama                                
 
Second-Team
QB        Jarrett Stidham, Auburn                       
RB         D’Andre Swift, Georgia
RB        Trayveon Williams, Texas A&M           
WR       Terry Godwin, Georgia                     
WR       Ryan Davis, Auburn           
TE         Isaac Nauta, Georgia    
OL        Andrew Thomas, Georgia   
OL        Lester Cotton, Alabama                     
OL        Hjalte Froholdt, Arkansas                     
OL        Garrett Brumfield, LSU                         
C           Lamont Gaillard, Georgia                                   
 
Third-Team
*QB     Nick Fitzgerald, Mississippi State
*QB     Jake Fromm, Georgia                                                 
RB        Aeris Williams, Mississippi State             
RB         Jordan Scarlett, Florida        
WR       Jerry Jeudy, Alabama                      
WR       Emanuel Hall, Missouri                
TE         C.J. Conrad, Kentucky                            
OL        Matt Womack, Alabama            
OL        Zack Bailey, South Carolina     
OL        Javon Patterson, Ole Miss  
OL        Marquel Harrell, Auburn        
C          Erik McCoy, Texas A&M                          
 
 
DEFENSE
First-Team
DL        Raekwon Davis, Alabama                                  
DL        Cece Jefferson, Florida                          
DL        Montez Sweat, Mississippi State                       
DL        Jeffery Simmons, Mississippi State                      
LB         Devin White, LSU                       
LB         Anfernee Jennings, Alabama     
LB         Mack Wilson, Alabama                       
DB       Deandre Baker, Georgia                              
DB       Greedy Williams, LSU                  
DB        J.R. Reed, Georgia                   
DB        Deionte Thompson, Alabama               
 
Second-Team
DL        Jonathan Ledbetter, Georgia                                           
DL        Terry Beckner, Missouri                
DL         Derrick Brown, Auburn                
DL        Isaiah Buggs, Alabama         
LB         Josh Allen, Kentucky     
LB         Deshaun Davis, Auburn       
LB         D’Andre Walker, Georgia         
DB        Mike Edwards, Kentucky                       
DB        Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Florida                       
DB        Jamel Dean, Auburn                          
DB        CJ Henderson, Florida
 
Third-Team
DL        Dontavius Russell, Auburn
DL        Rashard Lawrence, LSU        
DL        Marlon Davidson, Auburn                       
*DL       Kingsley Keke, Texas A&M
*DL      Landis Durham, Texas A&M   
LB         Dylan Moses, Alabama                         
LB         David Reese, Florida    
LB        De'Jon Harris, Arkansas                           
DB        Mark McLaurin, Mississippi State     
DB        Marco Wilson, Florida                    
DB        Javaris Davis, Auburn                     
DB        Santos Ramirez, Arkansas                       
                
 
SPECIALISTS
First-Team
P           Corey Fatony, Missouri                                     
PK        Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia                                          
RS        Deebo Samuel, South Carolina                                      
AP        Deebo Samuel, South Carolina
 
Second-Team
P           Joseph Charlton, South Carolina                                   
PK        Daniel LaCamera, Texas A&M                                           
RS         Mecole Hardman, Georgia                   
AP        Trevon Diggs, Alabama                  
 
Third-Team
P           Zach Von Rosenberg, LSU    
PK         Tucker McCann, Missouri 
RS         Trevon Diggs, Alabama   
AP        Kadarius Toney, Florida     
 

* - Indicates a tie
 

