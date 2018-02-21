All 30 MLB teams to wear Stoneman Douglas hats this weekend

MIAMI - Major League Baseball announced that all 30 teams will wear Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School baseball caps before their Spring Training games this weekend in honor of the victims of the school shooting.

The hats are replicas of those worn by the Douglas baseball team.

Teams will wear the hats all weekend during pre-game warm-ups, with each team having the option to wear the hats during games.

The Marlins were the first team to announce plans to wear a tribute Douglas hat, with MLB following their lead and requesting the same of the other league teams.

The Marlins will open their spring training schedule Friday in Jupiter against the Cardinals.

