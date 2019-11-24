Clay Bass honored as All-Star Athlete
Clay Bass is on the baseball team at West Nassau High School. Clay is vice president of both the Student Council and the National Honor Society. He is a member of the National Beta Club and Senior Class leader of Warriors for Christ Club. Clay has volunteered at St. Vincent’s Hospital and coached basketball at Callahan First Baptist. He currently has a 4.8 GPA.
Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.
Note to users: Comments on News4Jax.com are migrating over to our new website. All comments before 11/12/19 at 12 p.m. will be temporarily blank until the migration is complete. All past conversations will be restored. New comments can be posted now. Questions? Contact webteam@news4jax.com.