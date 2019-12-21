Simon Brackins honored as All-Star Athlete
Simon Brackins is on the football, basketball, baseball and wrestling teams at The Bolles School. Simon has committed to Princeton University to play football.
Simon is currently a member of the Bolles Surfing Club and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. He volunteers with the Sanctuary on 8th Street, the Special Olympics and the Riverside Presbyterian youth basketball league.
Simon currently has a 4.2 GPA.
Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.