Mason Badics is a senior in the Cambridge Program at Gainesville High School and a three-year varsity letter winner in swimming and water polo.

He was selected to the USAWP Olympic Development Southeast Regional Zone team and participated in the USAWP National Championships in California in March.

Mason is a member of the National Honor Society, the Spanish Honor Society and enjoys volunteering with his family at the Ronald McDonald House. He currently has a 4.5 GPA.