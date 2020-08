Katlyn Griffin is on the track and field, swimming, cheerleading and weightlifting teams at Middleburg High School. In 2019 she was the only member of the girls weightlifting team to participate in the state competition. She won first in both districts and regionals.

Katlyn volunteers with Halo Keepers an organization that provides critically ill children with crocheted character wigs.

She currently has a 4.3 GPA.