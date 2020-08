Amoi Willis is on the volleyball and weightlifting teams at Ridgeview High School. She is currently enrolled in the RHS Pre-International Baccalaureate program and will be pinned this year.

Amoi has over 75 volunteer hours with several organizations such as the TaxSlayer Bowl Take a Child to the Game, school supply drives and food bank box stuffing events.

Amoi currently has a 3.9 GPA.