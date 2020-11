Connor Chrischilles is a junior on the football team at Providence School of Jacksonville. He has a 4.2 GPA and is in the National Honor Society and the Spanish Honor Society.

Connor has played JV and AAU basketball but football is his main sport now. His volunteer activities include going on a mission trip to Costa Rica to build a house for a family in three days and volunteers locally at Clara White Mission. He also collected over 600 books for the “Books-A-Go-Go” Book drive.