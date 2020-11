Xia Martin is a sophomore on the varsity volleyball team at University Christian School. She is an outside hitter and helped lead her team to a quarterfinal finish in their district.

Xia is a member of the National Beta Club, the National Honor Society and serves as a worship leader for chapel services at University Christian. Xia volunteers at Clara White Mission and helps her church provide food and clothing for needy families.

Xia currently has a 3.6 GPA.