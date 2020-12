Olivia Sharpe is on the basketball and track and field teams at Ware County High School. Olivia is a member of the Waycross Bank and Trust Junior Board of Directors, the South Georgia State College Sport Club and the Ware County High School Beta Club.

Olivia’s volunteer activities include working at the Ruskin Elementary field day, Wacona Fall Festival and the Satilla Nursing Home. Olivia currently has a 3.8 GPA.