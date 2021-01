Martuez Anderson is a senior on the football and basketball teams at Cedar Creek Christian School. He has been the quarterback of the varsity football team since 7th grade.

Many have called Martuez a “pure athlete” because anywhere he is placed, he can play. Some of the awards that he has received include Hard Hat, VIP and MVP.

He volunteers with the foster children program at the Children’s Home Society.

Martuez currently has a 3.2 GPA.