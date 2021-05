Liz Nowak is a senior on the soccer team at St. Joseph Academy. She has a 3.7 GPA and has been accepted at several colleges and universities.

As a junior, she was the leading scorer on the team, named All-County First Team and was named one of the top players of the First Coast.

Her favorite volunteer activity is “Urban Plunge” where a group of local teenagers complete service projects for a week during the summer.