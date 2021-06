Rhiana Youmans is a multiple sport athlete and ranked in the top 10% of her class at First Coast High School. She is on the basketball, flag football and track teams and is also taking AP and dual enrollment classes.

In basketball, Rhiana averaged 20 points this year and helped lead her team to win a district championship. Rhiana is a member of the National Honor Society and has 237 community service hours.

She currently has a 4.2 GPA.