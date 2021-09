Konner is a senior on the soccer and basketball teams at Vidalia High School. He has a 3.9 GPA and is a dual enrollment student, taking both high school and college courses.

Konner ranked number one in the state of Georgia last season for having the most soccer goals and was named MaxPrep’s Player of the Week for Georgia.

He is a member of the National Beta Club, National Honor Society, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Youth Leadership Toombs.