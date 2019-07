Alexis Lee is captain of both the soccer team and the swim team and a 4-year varsity letter athlete. Alexis is graduating Summa Cum Laude and is in the top 50 in her class. She has over 200 hours of community service and is an ambassador to the Feed the Need Back Pack Program for Putnam County. Alexis currently has a 4.1 GPA.

