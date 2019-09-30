Ashton Ludwig honored as All Star Athlete

Ashton Ludwig is on the softball, basketball and golf teams at Keystone Heights Junior / Senior High School. She is a member of the National Honor Society, the National English Honor Society and the Mu Alpha Theta Math Honor Society. Ashton is also a distinguished member of the Key Club for the many hours she has devoted to community service this year. She has also devoted many hours serving as a volunteer head coach and referee for the local Youth Basketball Association team. Ashton currently has a 4.1 GPA.

