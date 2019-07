Jhayda Sykes plays volleyball and is captain of the track and field team at Jean Ribault Senior High School. She is vice-president of the National Honor Society at Ribault and a member of Teen Leaders of America, Summer Leadership Program. Jhayda has over 200 hours of community service working with Toys for Tots and the Clara White Mission. She currently has a 4.4 GPA.

