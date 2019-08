Kristina Lindt is on the bowling, weightlifting, softball and volleyball teams at Ed White High School. Kristina is the vice president of the student body and a second-year member of the National Honor Society. She volunteers her time with her school's athletic program by running the concession stands and score keeping for the different sports. Kristina currently has a 4.5 GPA.

