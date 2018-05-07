Armada advance in U.S. Open Cup with 2-1 win over The Villages SC

Ciaran Kilduff, shown in a 2017 match, scored the first goal for the Armada in a 2-1 win over the Villages Sunday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - This season for the Armada is one of transition. A new league and, for now, a changing landscape of professional soccer in America, means that their chance to play against the best competition can come in the US Open Cup.

If the Armada can advance deep into the tournament, they could face some MLS teams. Last night, the Armada began their journey in a play-in game, beating The Villages SC 2-1.

Ciaran Kilduff scored on a header in the sixth minute to give Jacksonville a 1-0 lead. They would take the advantage into halftime.

The Villages leveled the match just before the hour mark when Gabriel Torres slipped a left footed shot past goalkeeper Brian Holt.

The Armada would regain the lead in the 70th minute. Mechack Jerome slammed free kick off a wall of defenders. The ball returned to Jerome who promptly sent one back to the top of the six-yard box where Wes Charpie put it home to give Jacksonville the 2-1 lead.

The Armada will travel to Montverde, Fla. to face SIMA Aguilas on Wednesday in the first round of the U.S. Open Cup.

