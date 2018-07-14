Armada aim for conference championship against Miami

MIAMI - It has already been a milestone season for the Armada. New league, new rivals and, for the first time in club history a playoff appearance and a postseason win. Saturday night, they hope to take the next step and win the team's first title.

The Armada can win the NPSL's Sunshine Conference and advance to the regional playoffs if they can get past their old NASL rivals, Miami FC, in a match that will be televised on WJXT Saturday at 7 p.m. Last year, the Armada didn't beat Miami once, but this season, in two matches, Jacksonville handed them their only league loss and earned a road point with a draw. Miami's roster is loaded with talent. And they have the advantage of a week to rest while the Armada played Wednesday night.

"It's a massive advantage to Miami," said Armada head coach Mark Lowry. "I fell like the last two months we've been Wedneday-Saturday. We've been riding this wave. I'm hoping the excitement gets the guys through. If you are winning, you don't feel as tired."

One advantage for the Armada is the suspension of Miami's leading goal scorer, Jamie Chavez, who was red-carded early in the second half of last Saturday's season finale. Chavez scored nine goals in 12 league matches this season.

The winner of the Sunshine Conference will host the winner of the Southeast Conference championship game between Chattanooga FC and the Atlanta Silverbacks, also scheduled to kickoff Saturday evening.

