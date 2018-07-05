Armada clinch playoff spot in 4-0 win at Storm FC

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - For the first time in club history, the Jacksonville Armada will play in the postseason.

Ciaran Kilduff and J.C. Banks each scored two goals in a 4-0 win over Storm FC to power the Armada to clinch a top-three spot in the Sunshine Conference.

The seeds for playoffs will be determined after Jacksonville and Miami FC 2 both play their final matches on Saturday. If Miami FC 2 wins, they will claim the first seed and immediate trip to the Sunshine Conference finals.

If Miami loses and Jacksonville wins, Jacksonville would claim the first seed.

If both teams win, Jacksonville would claim the second seed and host the semifinals.

More information about the NPSL playoffs can be found on NPSL.com.

