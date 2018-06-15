Armada earn point in 1-1 draw at Miami United

HIALEAH, Fla. - Facing the team that dealt them their most painful defeat of the year, the Armada may have earned a point, but they will have wanted much more, after a 1-1 road draw at Miami United.

Jacksonville, knocked from the US Open Cup in May in a home loss to Miami United, came into Thursday's match leading the division over both Miami United and Miami FC.

The match featured a pair of red cards, one on each team. In first half stoppage time, Miami United's Diego Resquin bulldozed Camilo Portilla to earn the red. That gave the Armada a man-advantage. Early in the second half, Jacksonville took advantage.

Armada captain Ciaran Killduff headed a high cross down to the feet of Joshua Castellano and the former UNF star notched his first professional goal to give Jacksonville a 1-0 lead.

The man-advantage would not last long. In the 60th minute, Armada defender Michael Melvin was pushed by a Miami United player. Melvin returned the favor, a move seen by the referee who pulled a red card, leaving Jacksonville with 10 men.

That opened things up for Miami United, who played with a more emboldened style after the sending off. Shelton Shamar leveled the contest in the 71st minute with a goal, providing the final score.

Jacksonville continues to lead the division and holds three games in hand over Miami United.

The Armada return home to host Boca Raton FC on Sunday at UNF's Hodges Stadium.

