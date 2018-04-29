Armada earn road point in NPSL opener

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - Facing a familiar opponent in a new league, the Jacksonville Armada earned a road point with a 1-1 draw against Miami FC in Jacksonville's first-ever game in the National Premier Soccer League.

The Armada scored first when Wesley Charpie tapped home a rebound off a deflection by Miami goalkeeper Daniel Vega in the 26th minute. Charpie is one of 13 new players on the Armada roster this year.

Despite several chances over the next 20 minutes, the Armada took the 1-0 lead into halftime. Miami was the aggressor most of the game and the home team finally broke through at the hour mark when Ariel Martinez took a pass from Jamie Chavez and snuck it past Jacksonville goal keeper Brian Holt for the equalizer.

The match saw a total of seven yellow cards pulled, including five on Jacksonville.

The Armada will next enter U.S. Open Cup play when they host The Villages SC at JU's Southern Oaks Stadium at 7 p.m. on May 6.

