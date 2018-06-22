Armada prepare for battle for division lead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - On Saturday, the Armada have a battle for the top of the table as they host Miami United at UNF's Hodges Stadium. The winner will lead the division.

The two sides drew in South Florida earlier this month. The teams also met outside of league play with Miami United knocking Jacksonville out of the U.S. Open Cup. The Armada are coming off a team record-setting seven-goal game last time out.

PREVIEW – Armada FC vs. @miamiunitedfc



Tomorrow is a crucial battle for points as the playoffs are in sight ➡️ https://t.co/59wVIgBBgy pic.twitter.com/0DmkxbFImi — Jacksonville Armada FC ⚓️ (@JaxArmadaFC) June 22, 2018

The match will be the second of three straight at home for the Armada.

Jacksonville enters the match with a record of four wins, two draws and one loss, averaging two points per match, tied for the top spot with Miami FC. Miami United has played three more league games than the Armada and have a 5W-4D-1L record, averaging 1.9 points per match. There are three possible scenarios in the division standings after Saturday's match.

If the Armada win, they would be alone in first place in the Sunshine Conference Division. A draw leaves Miami FC atop the table with the Armada just ahead of Miami United. If Jacksonville loses, they would match Miami FC for the top spot.

Jacksonville will have to find a way to slow down Miami United forward Victor Pelae. The 25-year-old Brazilian is coming off a hat-trick in a 3-0 win over Storm FC Sunday and has scored five goals for the club this season.

