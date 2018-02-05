Armada to face D.C. United in preseason

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Poised to play in the NPSL in the spring for the first time as the club awaits some clarity from the NASL, the Armada will face at lest one MLS side in the preseason.

The club announced Monday that they would take part in the Suncoast Invitational in Tampa against D.C. United at 5 p.m. on Feb. 21.

The match is part of a three match-day week that begins on Feb. 17 at Al Lang Stadium in St. Petersburg where four of the six matches will be played. The other two, both on Feb. 21, will be played at the Joe DiMaggio Sports Complex. After the Armada plays D.C., The Philadelphia Union will face the Montreal Impact at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are available online via Ticketmaster or by calling 727-222-2000.

The full schedule:

Saturday, February 17 – Al Lang Stadium

Philadelphia Union vs. D.C. United – 5 p.m.

Tampa Bay Rowdies vs. Montreal Impact – 7:30 p.m.



Wednesday, February 21 – Joe DiMaggio Sports Complex

D.C. United vs. Jacksonville Armada FC - 5 p.m.

Philadelphia Union vs. Montreal Impact - 7:30 p.m.



Saturday, February 24 – Al Lang Stadium

Montreal Impact vs. New York City FC – 5 p.m.

Tampa Bay Rowdies vs. Philadelphia Union – 7:30 p.m.



