ASUN tourney day 1: JU, UNF win openers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville University and UNF will renew their rivalry Thursday in a winners bracket game in the ASUN conference tournament.

That's because JU topped Lipscomb 9-6 thanks to a 2-run home run by Angel Camacho.

UNF handled Kennesaw State 7-1 behind the strong hitting of Blake Voyles, who went 3-for-5 with two RBI.

The Dolphins and Ospreys will play Thursday at 7 p.m. at Harmon Stadium on the UNF campus. During the regulars season, the Dolphins took two out of three against UNF.

The winner of the game could be two wins away from claiming the ASUN tournament championship and an automatic bid to the NCAA regionals.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.