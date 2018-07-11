Baker County alum Cece Jefferson among players attending SEC media days

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The SEC football media days begin Monday in Atlanta. On Wednesday, the conference released the names of the players who will join their coaches at the interview sessions.

For Florida, junior linebacker David Reese II, senior offensive lineman Martez Ivey and senior defensive lineman Cece Jefferson, a Baker County High school alum, will attend. Georgia's trio is scheduled to be senior wide receiver Terry Godwin, senior defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter and junior defensive back J.R. Reed. Below, are each players key stats from last season.

Florida

David Reese II, junior, LB - 102 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks

Martez Ivey, senior, OL - 36 career starts, second team all-SEC in 2016 and 2017

Cece Jefferson, senior, DL - led team with 13.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks in 2017

Georgia

Terry Godwin, senior, WR - 38 catches for 639 yards and 6 touchdowns in 2017

Jonathan Ledbetter, senior, DE - 5.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks in 2017

J.R. Reed, junior, DB - Second team all-SEC in 2017

For a full list of attendees for all SEC teams, click here.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.