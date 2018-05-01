Bartam Trail boys tennis wins state title

The Bartram Trail High School boys tennis team made history winning the 3A state title by sweeping Doral High School 4-0 in the finals.

The Bears are the first public school from the First Coast to win a state title since Duval High School in 1923.

The Pham brothers lead the way for the Bears.Brandon and Brian won their singles matches and their doubles match. Benjamin Ginter and Daniel Welch won the #2 doubles match to complete the sweep.

The Bears also achieved perfection by finishing the season undefeated.

