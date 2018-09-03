Bartram Trail grad Nathan Peterman named Bills starting QB

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Buffalo Bills have named Nathan Peterman their starting quarterback. Peterman, who played for Bartram Trail in high school, got off to a rough start during his rookie season.

His first start was with the Bills was marked by a five interception outing against the Los Angeles Chargers. Buffalo traded up to No. 7 during April’s NFL Draft to select former Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen.

So far Peterman has improved in his second season, holding off Allen for the starting job and will be under center when the Bills open the 2018 season on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.



