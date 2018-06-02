Disastrous 6th inning dooms Bolles in 5A title game against Pace

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Only five teams in the state of Florida have ever won three straight baseball state titles. Bolles was looking to become the sixth and first from the First Coast to do so. Monsignor Pace (Miami) had other ideas beating the Bulldogs 10-4 in the Class 5A Championship game.

Early on it looked like Bolles was well on their way to a third straight title. Hunter Barco smashed a 2-run homerun in the third inning, giving the Bulldgos a 4-1 lead.

Things changed drastically in the sixth inning. Three bases loaded walks allowed Pace to take a 5-4 lead.

Victor Mederos put this game out of reach for good with a bases clearing triple. When all was said and done the Spartans scored eight runs in the 6th inning. Every single one of those runs also came with two outs.

Bolles sees their 14-game playoff winning streak come to and end as they finish their season with a 24-6 record.

