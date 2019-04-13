JU Baseball using local talent to power winning program

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Getting a chance to play in front of friends and family isn't a realistic option for most college athletes. Jacksonville University is the exception to that rule. Their baseball team is off to a great start, thanks in large part to a ton of home grown talent.

Just under half of the Dolphins roster played their high school ball right here on the First Coast.

It all starts at the top with head coach Chris Hayes. He played his high school ball at Englewood. Then went on to play at JU in the early 1990s.

Hayes has literally been in the shoes of the kids he's recruiting. Last season the Dolphins made it to the NCAA regionals. Hayes said the goal this year is for them to get to the College World Series in Omaha.

The Dolphins entered the weekend in 2nd place in the A-Sun standings. One of the reasons they've gotten out to a great start is thanks to the contributions of a couple of local guys.



