Orioles select JU's Michael Baumann in MLB draft

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - With the 98th overall pick in the 2017 MLB draft the Baltimore Orioles selected Jacksonville University pitcher Michael Baumann.

The junior right hander has the build, 6-foot-4, 225 pounds, and arm talent to become a starter in the big leagues. His fastball consistently reaches the mid-90s.

This past season Baumann started 14 games finishing with five wins, three losses and a 3.09 ERA. His 97 strikeouts in 87.1 IP gave him a strikeout rate of 1.1 strikeouts per inning.

Baumann is the Dolphins all-time leader in strikeouts and was a second team A-Sun selection in 2017.

