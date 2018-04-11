Florida beats FSU in baseball again

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The No. 1 ranked Florida Gators completed the season sweep of FSU with a 6-3 win on Tuesday night.

The Gators have won eight straight in the series and 13 of the last 14.

FSU got on the board first when Cooper Swanson hit a line drive over the left field wall for his second home run of the year in the bottom of the third to give FSU a 1-0 lead.

The Gators answered with three runs in the top of the 4th. Will Dalton, Austin Langworthy and Blake Reese drove in the three runs and Florida was up 3-1.

FSU cut the lead to 3-2 in the bottom of the 5th but the Gators answered with two runs in the top of the 6th and led 5-2 after six innings.

FSU cut the lead to 5-3 when Jackson Lueck hits his seventh home run of the season.

In the eighth, J.J. Schwarz answered with a solo shot of his own, his eighth of the year to give the Gators a 6-3 lead.

Florida relief pitcher Michael Byrne came on to get the last four Seminoles out to record his eighth save of the year.

The Gators improved to 29-6 on the year while the Seminoles fell to 24-10.

Florida host Missouri starting Friday while FSU will host Duke this weekend.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.