FSU shuts out JU 4-0

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - FSU used timely hitting and a dominant pitching performance from Andrew Karp to beat JU 4-0 Tuesday night.

FSU got on the board first in the second inning when J.C. Flowers, out of Trinity Christian, stole third and came home on an overthrow by the catcher. Steven Wells singled on the next pitch bringing home Rafael Bournigal to give the Seminoles an early 2-0 lead.

Rhett Aplin, out of Fleming Island, added an RBI double in the 7th to increase the lead to 3-0. Mike Salvatore's sacrifice fly plated Bournigal later in the inning for the game's final run.

Karp made the lead stand up striking out 12 Dolphins in six innings of work. Karp was sharp from the start allowing no walks and four hits while shutting the Dolphins out. In all FSU pitchers struck out 16 Dolphins.

FSU improves to 8-0 while the Dolphins are 4-4.

FSU returns to Jacksonville on March 27 to play Florida at the Baseball Grounds.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.