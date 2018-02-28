Gators top UNF in first game of home-and-home series

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The No. 1 Florida Gators made the short trip to Jacksonville and beat North Florida 4-0, on Tuesday night at Harmon Stadium in the first game of a home-and-home series.

Gators starting pitcher Jordan Butler was nearly un-hittable. He struck out the side in the first inning and gave up only one hit, while striking out six in six innings of work.

There was no score through four innings. Keenan Bell led off the top of the fifth with a double and later took third base on a passed ball. Later in the inning Blake Reese hit into a fielder’s choice at second base which allowed Bell to score, giving Florida a 1-0 lead.

In the sixth inning J.J. Schwartz hit a double into the gap in right-center-field. Will Dalton scored on the play making the score 2-0 Florida.

It was a sloppy defensive night for the Ospreys. They had three errors including one in the eighth inning which led to the Gators fourth and final run of the game.

The same two teams will meet in Gainesville on Wednesday night for the second game of their home-and-home series.



Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.