Join News4Jax sports team on a culinary tour of Jumbo Shrimp media day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Every year the Jumbo Shrimp introduce a couple of new food options for their upcoming baseball season. On Tuesday members of the Jacksonville media were given tasty preview of what’s in store for fans who make the trip to the Baseball Grounds.

For a photo gallery including the new menu items click here. Also check out the video below to see what Cole Pepper and Brian Jackson think about the new offerings.

SCRUMPTIOUS SHRIMP SEASON⚾️🍤 SCRUMPTIOUS SHRIMP SEASON⚾️🍤 | There are some new menu items being introduced at the Baseball Grounds for the upcoming Jumbo Shrimp season! Cole Pepper. and WJXT4 Brian Jackson give you a review. What a tough job😉! Posted by WJXT4 The Local Station / News4JAX on Tuesday, April 3, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.