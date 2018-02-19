Jumbo Shrimp announce 4 finalists for T-shirt contest

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Four T-shirt designs submitted by fans have been chosen as finalists for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp contest.

An online vote will run through 9 p.m. Friday on the team's Facebook page.

The winner will be announced Feb. 26. The designer of the winning submission will receive 10 tickets to the April 14 home game, where the shirt will be given away to the first 2,000 fans in attendance.

The team said on its Facebook page that over 80 designs were submitted.

The Jumbo Shrimp open the 2018 season on April 5 at Jackson. The home opener is scheduled for April 11, part of a five-game series against Mobile.

