Jumbo Shrimp highlight 2018 promotion schedule

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Building on a record-setting and award-winning season of affordable family fun in their inaugural season, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are expanding their promotional schedule for the 2018 season presented by Community First Credit Union that begins with the home opener Wednesday, April 11.
In the span of 70 fun-filled home dates through Labor Day Monday, Sept. 3, the Jumbo Shrimp have planned 21 fireworks dates (adding the first six Saturdays), a dozen giveaways (now increased to 2,000 per date), three specialty jersey auctions and three free military family appreciation nights. The team also has a lineup of theme nights ranging from Words with Fans, when 2017 North American Scrabble Champion Will Anderson attempts a world record in simultaneous Scrabble games, to Ace Ventura Night, when 2,000 fans receive free Hawaiian shirts, "Laces Out" cookies will be sold, and the Miami Dolphins mascot is on hand.
"Jumbo Shrimp fans gave us outstanding support in our inaugural season, so we expanded many of our popular promotions, such as our fireworks shows and giveaways," said Jumbo Shrimp General Manager Harold Craw. "We also seek to offer new entertainment and fun for everyone from our first-time guests to our longtime loyal fans."
Affordable Family Fun at Every Game
With tickets starting at $5 and a $2 hot dog available every game, the Jumbo Shrimp are always affordable. The family fun takes a unique form each day of the week, leading off with up-close, memorable experiences for the youngest Jumbo Shrimp fans.
Baptist Health Sunday Family FUNdays, also presented by Easy 102.9: Kids can feel like the pros before each Sunday home game, as families can play catch on the field, plus Jumbo Shrimp players will be signing autographs. Each Sunday will feature FREE face painting, balloon animals and popular kids characters roaming the park. Following the game, kids 12 and under can run the bases. Normal game times will be 3:05 p.m., with 6:05 p.m. first pitches on Sunday, July 8; Sunday, Aug. 19; and Labor Day Weekend Sunday, Sept. 2.
VyStar Credit Union Charity Begins at Home and Half-Price Yuengling Mondays: Local nonprofits have the spotlight at Monday home games. Each Monday, up to two local nonprofits raise awareness and funds throughout the night through ticket sales and the Launch-A-Ball promotion. VyStar Credit Union members can get a buy-3-get-1 free ticket special by showing their VyStar credit or debit card at the box office. Yuengling 16-oz. cans are half-price on Mondays.
Community First Credit Union Two-For-Tuesdays and Coors Light $2 Tuesday: Tickets are 2-for-1 at the box office for Community First Credit Union members using their CFCU credit or debit card. Fans who are not Community First Credit Union members can sign up at the CFCU tent outside the stadium to receive the ticket offer that night. Fans can purchase $1 (12-oz.) and $2 (24-oz.) Coors Light in select locations, and $1 small sodas are sold at the concession stands.
Publix Corks & Forks Wednesdays: Each Wednesday night home game (beginning May 30), fans can purchase a ticket package to sample food and wine specially prepared by Chef Tony from Publix. Each night's wine will be on sale at the ballpark and at Publix!
Budweiser Thirsty Thursdays: All Thursday home games are the best happy hour on the First Coast. Fans can purchase $1 (12-oz.) and $2 (24-oz.) Budweiser products at select locations. Gates open at 6 p.m.
NAPA Family Fireworks and Red Shirt Fridays, Miller Lite Happy Hour: Every Friday home game features postgame NAPA Family Fireworks! Jumbo Shrimp players and staff will wear red each Friday to support the military, and fans who wear red save $1 on a ticket at the box office or can donate the $1 to the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund. Two Jumbo Shrimp Bold City red jerseys will be auctioned at the season's end to benefit Jacksonville United Service Organizations (USO). Miller Lite Happy Hour in the Craft Cave in the new Craft Cave near the third-base gate includes $1 12-oz. Miller Lite beers and $1 off craft beer specials from gates opening until 7:30 p.m. at every Friday home game.
Giveaway Saturdays: New in 2018, the first six Saturdays (through June 16) will feature postgame fireworks! The first 2,000 fans through the gates each Saturday will receive a free "Prawn Prize" giveaway item. Gates open each Saturday at 5:30 p.m. for 6:35 p.m. games. The items include:
Prawn Prize (first 2,000 fans)
Presented By
April 11 (Wed.)
Magnet Schedule (first 5,000 fans)
April 14
Fan-designed T-Shirt
121 Financial & Atlantic Self Storage
April 28
Jumbo Shrimp Hat
121 Financial & Darley's Plumbing
May 19
Jumbo Shrimp Socks
121 Financial
June 2
Baseball Bat Beach Cooler
121 Financial
June 9
Beach Towel
121 Financial & Hyatt Regency
June 16
Ronnie Van Zant Bobblehead
121 Financial & PRI Productions
June 30
Red Caps Hat
Florida Blue
July 3 (Tue.)
Patriotic Cap
Nimnicht Family of Dealerships
July 14
Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway
Swisher International
Aug. 11
Youth Backpack (first 2,000 kids)
Baptist Health & Wolfson Children's Hospital
Sept. 1
Hank Aaron Bobblehead
Community First Credit Union
Highlight the Calendar
Military Appreciation
The Jumbo Shrimp will continue to offer active military and veterans $5 reserved tickets to every home game. The team will also again host three Military Family Appreciation Nights, when active military and veterans and their immediate families receive free general admission or reserved tickets.
Sunday, May 20, 3:05 p.m. (Armed Forces Day Weekend)
presented by Navy Mutual Life Insurance
Thursday, June 14, 7:05 p.m. (Flag Day)
presented by Navy Federal Credit Union
Thursday, Aug. 9, 7:05 p.m.
presented by St. Vincent's Healthcare
Special Jerseys
The Jumbo Shrimp will don four specialty jerseys at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville this summer.
Saturday, April 28, 6:35 p.m.
Guy Harvey Jerseys
Auction to benefit Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation
Thursday, May 31, 7:05 p.m.
1990s Fauxback Jerseys and Hats
Jersey & Hat Auction
Saturday, June 30, 7:05 p.m.
Jacksonville Red Caps Jerseys
Replica Cap Giveaway presented by Florida Blue
Sunday, July 15, 3:05 p.m.
Words with Fans Night
Jersey & Hat Auction
Guest Appearances & Entertainment
Every Sunday will feature characters such as Elmo, and Minions, but an unprecedented lineup will appear at the Baseball Grounds throughout the season, highlighted by these weekend dates and guests:
Saturday, April 28, 6:35 p.m.
Armand Rosamilia Book Signing
Author & ticket holder signs "A View From My Seat: My Baseball Season with the Jumbo Shrimp"
Friday, June 1, 7:05 p.m.
Inflatamaniacs Entertainment
Hollywood, Ice, G Money, Munchie
Saturday, June 2, 6:35 p.m.
ERMAHGERD JMBSHRMP Meme Night
Maggie Goldenberger (from the Ermahgerd Internet meme)
Sunday, June 10, 3:05 p.m.
Princess Day
Popular Princesses
Sunday, July 8, 6:05 p.m.
Star Wars Night
501st Legion & WasabiCon Characters
Saturday, July 14, 6:35 p.m.
Ace Ventura Night
TD, the Miami Dolphins Mascot
Sunday, July 15, 3:05 p.m.
Words with Fans!
2017 North American Scrabble Champion Will Anderson
Saturday, Aug. 11, 6:35 p.m.
Family Faith Night
Rhett Walker Band Postgame Concert
Sunday, Aug. 12, 3:05 p.m.
Superhero Day presented by Wolfson Children's Hospital
Superheroes courtesy of WasabiCon
Sunday, Aug. 19, 6:05 p.m.
Southpaw's Birthday
Local mascots
Not Your Average Theme Nights
Special prize drawings and giveaways, world-record attempts and unique experiences are among these theme nights:
Friday, May 11, 7:05 p.m.
Folding Table Appreciation Night
(in response to Buffalo Bills fans)
Saturday, May 19, 6:35 p.m.
Royal Wedding Day Vow Renewal
Special on-field vow renewal and picnic package (with wedding cake) for couples
Saturday, June 2, 6:35 p.m.
Hurricane Preparedness Night
One fan wins a generator from Lowe's
Friday, June 15, 7:05 p.m.
Awkward Family Photo Night
Family photo booth with props and costumes
Sunday, June 17, 3:05 p.m.
Everyone Gets Lucky On Father's Day
4,000 fortune cookie giveaway, world-record attempt for simultaneous fortune cookies eaten
Sunday, July 1, 3:05 p.m.
Halloween in July
Pregame helicopter candy drop
Thursday, July 12, 7:05 p.m.
As Seen On TV Night
Highlighted by a $500 Shake-weight contest
Saturday, July 14, 6:35 p.m.
Ace Ventura Night
Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway, "Laces Out" Cookies, and the Miami Dolphins mascot
Sunday, July 15, 3:05 p.m.
Words with Fans!
Special jerseys and caps, 1,000 J-Shrimp tile giveaway, 2017 North American Scrabble Champion Will Anderson attempting a world record, and a book drive for the Florida Baptist Children's Home
Tuesday, July 24, 7:05 p.m.
Turn Signal Appreciation Night
500 turn signal giveaway
Thursday, Aug. 30, 7:05 p.m.
Football Night in Jax presented by Budweiser
Ticket drawings for great football games across the South
Weekday Matinees
In addition to eight Sunday afternoon games, the Jumbo Shrimp host six weekday games, including three Business Person Specials presented by Yuengling. On those dates, a package of a reserved seat, hot dog, chips and 16-oz. soda or Yuengling is only $15 by calling the box office or purchasing in person.
Monday, April 30, 12:05 p.m.
Business Person Special
presented by Yuengling
Wednesday, May 9, 12:05 p.m.
Business Person Special
presented by Yuengling
Monday, May 21, 11:05 a.m.
School Day
Area school groups attend the game
Tuesday, June 12, 12:05 p.m.
Business Person Special
presented by Yuengling
Wednesday, July 11, 12:05 p.m.
Big Splash Day
The Baseball Grounds transforms into a water park
Monday, Sept. 3, 2:05 p.m.
Labor Day Season Finale
Half-price Yuengling
Group Nights
The Jumbo Shrimp recognize groups at every game. Among the highlights of local appreciation and sponsor nights are:
Thursday, April 26, 7:05 p.m.
Adult Rec/Corporate League Night
Adult Sports Team packages
Saturday, April 28, 6:35 p.m.
Boy Scout Night
Pregame parade and outfield sleepover
Sunday, April 29, 3:05 p.m.
Youth Sports Day
Team packages and pregame parade
Thursday, May 10, 7:05 p.m.
Nurses Appreciation Night
presented by Memorial Hospital
Thursday, May 17, 7:05 p.m.
National Police Week
Honoring local police and sheriffs
Saturday, May 19, 6:35 p.m.
Girl Scout Night
with Girls Scouts of Gateway Council
Tuesday, May 29, 7:05 p.m.
Painting with a Twist Night
Painting class and picnic package
Sunday, June 17, 3:05 p.m.
Great Clips Day
presented by Great Clips
Thursday, June 28, 7:05 p.m.
Teacher Appreciation Night
Thursday, July 26, 7:05 p.m.
Jacksonville Fire & Rescue Department Night
JFRD ticket offer at the box office
Friday, Aug. 10, 7:05 p.m.
Florida Blue Night
Presented by Florida Blue
Saturday, Aug. 11, 6:35 p.m.
Family Faith Night
Rhett Walker Band postgame concert
Saturday, Aug. 11, 6:35 p.m.
Wolfson Children's Hospital Health Care Superheroes Night
Sunday, Sept. 2, 6:05 p.m.
Fan Appreciation Night
Prize giveaways throughout the game
The Canines and Crustaceans Nights, when dogs are admitted for free with a paying human companion, are Monday, May 7 (including a Jumpin' Jax FlyBall Club Exhibition); Monday, June 11; Tuesday, July 10; and Wednesday, Aug. 22.
Are You Hungry Yet?
The Jumbo Shrimp concession stands will have a delicious lineup all season, with planned specials on the following days:
Thursday, April 26, 7:05 p.m.
National Pretzel Day
JUMBO Pretzels at the Oasis concession stand
Sunday, April 29, 3:05 p.m.
National Shrimp Scampi Day
Shrimp Scampi on special in the Wheel House and Budweiser Tiki Terrace
Tuesday, May 8, 7:05 p.m.
Breakfast for Dinner
Bacon, Sausage, Waffles and more at the All-American Jax concession stand
Thursday, May 10, 7:05 p.m.
National Shrimp Day
Shrimp specials around the ballpark
Tuesday nights (May 29-Aug. 21)
Taco Tuesday
Taco specials
Friday, July 13, 7:05 p.m.
National French Fry Day
Build Your Own Fries at the All American Jax and Southern Fried concession stands
Wednesday, July 25, 7:05 p.m.
National Wine & Cheese Day
Wine & cheese specials in the Canopy and Craft Cave, presented by Publix
Where You Need To Go
The Jumbo Shrimp's full promotional schedule is available at www.jaxshrimp.com, where updates will also be posted throughout the season. All promotions are subject to change. Single-game tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 13, at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville box office. Online ticket sales will open at noon March 13.