Jumbo Shrimp highlight 2018 promotion schedule

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Building on a record-setting and award-winning season of affordable family fun in their inaugural season, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are expanding their promotional schedule for the 2018 season presented by Community First Credit Union that begins with the home opener Wednesday, April 11.

In the span of 70 fun-filled home dates through Labor Day Monday, Sept. 3, the Jumbo Shrimp have planned 21 fireworks dates (adding the first six Saturdays), a dozen giveaways (now increased to 2,000 per date), three specialty jersey auctions and three free military family appreciation nights. The team also has a lineup of theme nights ranging from Words with Fans, when 2017 North American Scrabble Champion Will Anderson attempts a world record in simultaneous Scrabble games, to Ace Ventura Night, when 2,000 fans receive free Hawaiian shirts, "Laces Out" cookies will be sold, and the Miami Dolphins mascot is on hand.

"Jumbo Shrimp fans gave us outstanding support in our inaugural season, so we expanded many of our popular promotions, such as our fireworks shows and giveaways," said Jumbo Shrimp General Manager Harold Craw. "We also seek to offer new entertainment and fun for everyone from our first-time guests to our longtime loyal fans."

Affordable Family Fun at Every Game

With tickets starting at $5 and a $2 hot dog available every game, the Jumbo Shrimp are always affordable. The family fun takes a unique form each day of the week, leading off with up-close, memorable experiences for the youngest Jumbo Shrimp fans.

Baptist Health Sunday Family FUNdays, also presented by Easy 102.9: Kids can feel like the pros before each Sunday home game, as families can play catch on the field, plus Jumbo Shrimp players will be signing autographs. Each Sunday will feature FREE face painting, balloon animals and popular kids characters roaming the park. Following the game, kids 12 and under can run the bases. Normal game times will be 3:05 p.m., with 6:05 p.m. first pitches on Sunday, July 8; Sunday, Aug. 19; and Labor Day Weekend Sunday, Sept. 2.

VyStar Credit Union Charity Begins at Home and Half-Price Yuengling Mondays: Local nonprofits have the spotlight at Monday home games. Each Monday, up to two local nonprofits raise awareness and funds throughout the night through ticket sales and the Launch-A-Ball promotion. VyStar Credit Union members can get a buy-3-get-1 free ticket special by showing their VyStar credit or debit card at the box office. Yuengling 16-oz. cans are half-price on Mondays.

Community First Credit Union Two-For-Tuesdays and Coors Light $2 Tuesday: Tickets are 2-for-1 at the box office for Community First Credit Union members using their CFCU credit or debit card. Fans who are not Community First Credit Union members can sign up at the CFCU tent outside the stadium to receive the ticket offer that night. Fans can purchase $1 (12-oz.) and $2 (24-oz.) Coors Light in select locations, and $1 small sodas are sold at the concession stands.

Publix Corks & Forks Wednesdays: Each Wednesday night home game (beginning May 30), fans can purchase a ticket package to sample food and wine specially prepared by Chef Tony from Publix. Each night's wine will be on sale at the ballpark and at Publix!

Budweiser Thirsty Thursdays: All Thursday home games are the best happy hour on the First Coast. Fans can purchase $1 (12-oz.) and $2 (24-oz.) Budweiser products at select locations. Gates open at 6 p.m.

NAPA Family Fireworks and Red Shirt Fridays, Miller Lite Happy Hour: Every Friday home game features postgame NAPA Family Fireworks! Jumbo Shrimp players and staff will wear red each Friday to support the military, and fans who wear red save $1 on a ticket at the box office or can donate the $1 to the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund. Two Jumbo Shrimp Bold City red jerseys will be auctioned at the season's end to benefit Jacksonville United Service Organizations (USO). Miller Lite Happy Hour in the Craft Cave in the new Craft Cave near the third-base gate includes $1 12-oz. Miller Lite beers and $1 off craft beer specials from gates opening until 7:30 p.m. at every Friday home game.

Giveaway Saturdays: New in 2018, the first six Saturdays (through June 16) will feature postgame fireworks! The first 2,000 fans through the gates each Saturday will receive a free "Prawn Prize" giveaway item. Gates open each Saturday at 5:30 p.m. for 6:35 p.m. games. The items include:



Prawn Prize (first 2,000 fans)



Presented By



April 11 (Wed.)



Magnet Schedule (first 5,000 fans)



April 14



Fan-designed T-Shirt



121 Financial & Atlantic Self Storage



April 28



Jumbo Shrimp Hat



121 Financial & Darley's Plumbing



May 19



Jumbo Shrimp Socks



121 Financial



June 2



Baseball Bat Beach Cooler



121 Financial



June 9



Beach Towel



121 Financial & Hyatt Regency



June 16



Ronnie Van Zant Bobblehead



121 Financial & PRI Productions



June 30



Red Caps Hat



Florida Blue



July 3 (Tue.)



Patriotic Cap



Nimnicht Family of Dealerships



July 14



Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway



Swisher International



Aug. 11



Youth Backpack (first 2,000 kids)



Baptist Health & Wolfson Children's Hospital



Sept. 1



Hank Aaron Bobblehead



Community First Credit Union



Highlight the Calendar

Military Appreciation

The Jumbo Shrimp will continue to offer active military and veterans $5 reserved tickets to every home game. The team will also again host three Military Family Appreciation Nights, when active military and veterans and their immediate families receive free general admission or reserved tickets.

Sunday, May 20, 3:05 p.m. (Armed Forces Day Weekend)



presented by Navy Mutual Life Insurance

Thursday, June 14, 7:05 p.m. (Flag Day)



presented by Navy Federal Credit Union



Thursday, Aug. 9, 7:05 p.m.



presented by St. Vincent's Healthcare



Special Jerseys

The Jumbo Shrimp will don four specialty jerseys at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville this summer.



Saturday, April 28, 6:35 p.m.



Guy Harvey Jerseys



Auction to benefit Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation



Thursday, May 31, 7:05 p.m.



1990s Fauxback Jerseys and Hats



Jersey & Hat Auction



Saturday, June 30, 7:05 p.m.



Jacksonville Red Caps Jerseys



Replica Cap Giveaway presented by Florida Blue



Sunday, July 15, 3:05 p.m.



Words with Fans Night



Jersey & Hat Auction

Guest Appearances & Entertainment

Every Sunday will feature characters such as Elmo, and Minions, but an unprecedented lineup will appear at the Baseball Grounds throughout the season, highlighted by these weekend dates and guests:

Saturday, April 28, 6:35 p.m.



Armand Rosamilia Book Signing



Author & ticket holder signs "A View From My Seat: My Baseball Season with the Jumbo Shrimp"



Friday, June 1, 7:05 p.m.



Inflatamaniacs Entertainment



Hollywood, Ice, G Money, Munchie



Saturday, June 2, 6:35 p.m.



ERMAHGERD JMBSHRMP Meme Night



Maggie Goldenberger (from the Ermahgerd Internet meme)



Sunday, June 10, 3:05 p.m.



Princess Day



Popular Princesses



Sunday, July 8, 6:05 p.m.



Star Wars Night



501st Legion & WasabiCon Characters



Saturday, July 14, 6:35 p.m.



Ace Ventura Night



TD, the Miami Dolphins Mascot



Sunday, July 15, 3:05 p.m.



Words with Fans!



2017 North American Scrabble Champion Will Anderson



Saturday, Aug. 11, 6:35 p.m.



Family Faith Night



Rhett Walker Band Postgame Concert



Sunday, Aug. 12, 3:05 p.m.



Superhero Day presented by Wolfson Children's Hospital



Superheroes courtesy of WasabiCon



Sunday, Aug. 19, 6:05 p.m.



Southpaw's Birthday



Local mascots

Not Your Average Theme Nights

Special prize drawings and giveaways, world-record attempts and unique experiences are among these theme nights:



Friday, May 11, 7:05 p.m.



Folding Table Appreciation Night



(in response to Buffalo Bills fans)



Saturday, May 19, 6:35 p.m.



Royal Wedding Day Vow Renewal



Special on-field vow renewal and picnic package (with wedding cake) for couples



Saturday, June 2, 6:35 p.m.



Hurricane Preparedness Night



One fan wins a generator from Lowe's



Friday, June 15, 7:05 p.m.



Awkward Family Photo Night



Family photo booth with props and costumes



Sunday, June 17, 3:05 p.m.



Everyone Gets Lucky On Father's Day



4,000 fortune cookie giveaway, world-record attempt for simultaneous fortune cookies eaten



Sunday, July 1, 3:05 p.m.



Halloween in July



Pregame helicopter candy drop



Thursday, July 12, 7:05 p.m.



As Seen On TV Night



Highlighted by a $500 Shake-weight contest



Saturday, July 14, 6:35 p.m.



Ace Ventura Night



Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway, "Laces Out" Cookies, and the Miami Dolphins mascot



Sunday, July 15, 3:05 p.m.



Words with Fans!



Special jerseys and caps, 1,000 J-Shrimp tile giveaway, 2017 North American Scrabble Champion Will Anderson attempting a world record, and a book drive for the Florida Baptist Children's Home



Tuesday, July 24, 7:05 p.m.



Turn Signal Appreciation Night



500 turn signal giveaway



Thursday, Aug. 30, 7:05 p.m.



Football Night in Jax presented by Budweiser



Ticket drawings for great football games across the South



Weekday Matinees

In addition to eight Sunday afternoon games, the Jumbo Shrimp host six weekday games, including three Business Person Specials presented by Yuengling. On those dates, a package of a reserved seat, hot dog, chips and 16-oz. soda or Yuengling is only $15 by calling the box office or purchasing in person.

Monday, April 30, 12:05 p.m.



Business Person Special



presented by Yuengling



Wednesday, May 9, 12:05 p.m.



Business Person Special



presented by Yuengling



Monday, May 21, 11:05 a.m.



School Day



Area school groups attend the game



Tuesday, June 12, 12:05 p.m.



Business Person Special



presented by Yuengling



Wednesday, July 11, 12:05 p.m.



Big Splash Day



The Baseball Grounds transforms into a water park



Monday, Sept. 3, 2:05 p.m.



Labor Day Season Finale



Half-price Yuengling



Group Nights

The Jumbo Shrimp recognize groups at every game. Among the highlights of local appreciation and sponsor nights are:

Thursday, April 26, 7:05 p.m.



Adult Rec/Corporate League Night



Adult Sports Team packages



Saturday, April 28, 6:35 p.m.



Boy Scout Night



Pregame parade and outfield sleepover



Sunday, April 29, 3:05 p.m.



Youth Sports Day



Team packages and pregame parade



Thursday, May 10, 7:05 p.m.



Nurses Appreciation Night



presented by Memorial Hospital



Thursday, May 17, 7:05 p.m.



National Police Week



Honoring local police and sheriffs



Saturday, May 19, 6:35 p.m.



Girl Scout Night



with Girls Scouts of Gateway Council



Tuesday, May 29, 7:05 p.m.



Painting with a Twist Night



Painting class and picnic package



Sunday, June 17, 3:05 p.m.



Great Clips Day



presented by Great Clips



Thursday, June 28, 7:05 p.m.



Teacher Appreciation Night





Thursday, July 26, 7:05 p.m.



Jacksonville Fire & Rescue Department Night



JFRD ticket offer at the box office



Friday, Aug. 10, 7:05 p.m.



Florida Blue Night



Presented by Florida Blue



Saturday, Aug. 11, 6:35 p.m.



Family Faith Night



Rhett Walker Band postgame concert



Saturday, Aug. 11, 6:35 p.m.



Wolfson Children's Hospital Health Care Superheroes Night



Sunday, Sept. 2, 6:05 p.m.



Fan Appreciation Night



Prize giveaways throughout the game



The Canines and Crustaceans Nights, when dogs are admitted for free with a paying human companion, are Monday, May 7 (including a Jumpin' Jax FlyBall Club Exhibition); Monday, June 11; Tuesday, July 10; and Wednesday, Aug. 22.

Are You Hungry Yet?

The Jumbo Shrimp concession stands will have a delicious lineup all season, with planned specials on the following days:

Thursday, April 26, 7:05 p.m.



National Pretzel Day



JUMBO Pretzels at the Oasis concession stand



Sunday, April 29, 3:05 p.m.



National Shrimp Scampi Day



Shrimp Scampi on special in the Wheel House and Budweiser Tiki Terrace



Tuesday, May 8, 7:05 p.m.



Breakfast for Dinner



Bacon, Sausage, Waffles and more at the All-American Jax concession stand



Thursday, May 10, 7:05 p.m.



National Shrimp Day



Shrimp specials around the ballpark



Tuesday nights (May 29-Aug. 21)



Taco Tuesday



Taco specials



Friday, July 13, 7:05 p.m.



National French Fry Day



Build Your Own Fries at the All American Jax and Southern Fried concession stands



Wednesday, July 25, 7:05 p.m.



National Wine & Cheese Day



Wine & cheese specials in the Canopy and Craft Cave, presented by Publix



Where You Need To Go

The Jumbo Shrimp's full promotional schedule is available at www.jaxshrimp.com, where updates will also be posted throughout the season. All promotions are subject to change. Single-game tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 13, at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville box office. Online ticket sales will open at noon March 13.

