Osprey Baseball

North Florida knocks off Jacksonville for spot in ASUN Championship

Ospreys going to the Championship Finals for first time since 2015

By Brian Jackson - Digital sports reporter
UNFOspreys.com

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The North Florida Baseball team fought off elimination on two occasions on Friday to punch it's ticket to Saturday's ASUN Tournament final against top seeded Stetson. The Ospreys used a four-run eighth inning to take down Lipscomb 7-6. Just a couple of hours later UNF knocked off Jacksonville 6-2 to advance to Saturday. The Ospreys will have to defeat Stetson twice to win the title on Saturday afternoon.

 

