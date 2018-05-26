North Florida knocks off Jacksonville for spot in ASUN Championship

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The North Florida Baseball team fought off elimination on two occasions on Friday to punch it's ticket to Saturday's ASUN Tournament final against top seeded Stetson. The Ospreys used a four-run eighth inning to take down Lipscomb 7-6. Just a couple of hours later UNF knocked off Jacksonville 6-2 to advance to Saturday. The Ospreys will have to defeat Stetson twice to win the title on Saturday afternoon.

TFW you take down your rival to advance to the #ASUNBSB Championship Final! @OspreyBSB pic.twitter.com/GC5NHqDpsg — #ASUNBSB⚾ (@ASUNBSB) May 26, 2018

The Ospreys are going to the Championship Finals for the first time since 2015! Here are the highlights from today’s win over Lipscomb and JU. #SWOOPLife #championshipvibes pic.twitter.com/BCNLmVtG1K — UNF Baseball (@OspreyBSB) May 26, 2018

