UNF pulls off comeback against FAMU

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The North Florida baseball team scored three runs in the seventh inning to complete an 8-6 come from behind victory over Florida A&M on Saturday at Harmon Stadium.

Tanner Murphy led the way offensively for the Ospreys going 3-for-5 with four RBIs and two runs scored with two home runs. Those two homers tied the Division 1 school record. The last UNF player to hit two in a game was Joe Boyle against Radford in last season's opening day.

UNF also got a solid outing on the mound from Nick Marchese. The right-handed junior retired 14 of the 15 batters he faced from the fifth to the ninth innings, including 13-straight.

The Ospreys are 5-1 in weekend series this season and will conclude their three game set against FAMU on Sunday at 12:05 p.m.



