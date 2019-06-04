Tampa Bay Rays offer $5 tickets for team's next home stand

Mike Carlson/Getty Images

Baseball fans can catch some Rays next week without going to the beach or breaking the bank.

For a limited time, you can score tickets to five Tampa Bay games during their upcoming home stand for just $5 each. Granted, the games are against the Oakland Athletics and Los Angeles Angels, but still.

The offer is available for games on June 10 through June 14. Up to 5,000 seats in the 100 Level, 200 Level and GTE Financial Party Deck will be available at that discounted price for the five-game stretch.

As with other special promotions, you can get only eight tickets per game per household, so buying up the entire lot isn’t an option. And the team can revoke your tickets if you plan to resell them.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.