UNF opens ASUN play with win over JU

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It was a beautiful night for baseball at John Sessions Stadium. North Florida jumped on Jacksonville University early and went on to win 8-2 on Thursday night.

The Ospreys outhit the Dolphins 16-6 in the ASUN Conference opener for the two rival schools.

“They took advantage of some opportunities and we didn’t do a good enough job of keeping the innings small,” said Dolphins head coach Chris Hayes. “They did a really good job offensively and on the mound.”

A bloop double to right field by the second batter faced by Spencer Stockton (1-4) set up Blake Voyles to double down the left field line and give UNF a 1-0 lead in the first. No one scored again until the fourth, when Chris Berry led off the inning with a walk, followed by three consecutive singles, the last of which did not leave the infield, but plated a run. Two batters later Dalton Board doubled into the right centerfield gap, and it was 4-0 Ospreys. Board, who played at Bishop Kenny, went 3-for-6 on the night

“It was a good night the guys played hard,” said Ospreys head coach Tim Parenton. “That’s what we try to do just go out every day and take good swings and put the ball in play.”

The Ospreys’ early four run advantage was more than enough run support for UNF starter Frank German. He improved to 4-1 on the season while striking out eight and only allowing one run in six innings of work.

North Florida is now 2-0 against Jacksonville this season. The RiverCityRumble will continue on Friday and Saturday at John Sessions Stadium.

“We hope we can win the weekend,” said Parenton. “That’s the bottom line. In conference play you have to win the weekend. We’re off to a good start.”



