Providence coach Jim Martin knows exactly how Grayson Allen's game translates to NBA

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - There isn't a single team in the NBA that couldn't use another three-point shooter. That's why Grayson Allen is expected to be a first round pick during Thursday’s NBA draft.

Several mock drafts have the Jacksonville native being selected just outside of the lottery (top 14 picks).

During his senior year at Duke, Allen shot 37-percent from three-point range. In high school Allen played for Jim Martin at Providence and his former coach knows exactly how the former Blue Devil will earn a living for the next decade.

“He’s a really good player, but I think what gets lost is how well he shoots the ball,” said Martin. “I think that’s really what they [NBA teams] covet with him. I think that’s why he’s going to have a 10-12 year career in the NBA.”

Allen also had the benefit of playing under Mike Krzyzewski at Duke for four seasons. Krzyzewski is also the former head coach for the USA men’s national team and has developed respect across the NBA for his basketball knowledge. Only North Carolina (49) and Kentucky (46) have had more players taken in the first round of the NBA Draft then Duke (42).

At 6-foot-5, Allen has the size to play shooting guard at the next level. Although most NBA teams will be counting on Allen for his shooting ability, Martin also feels he has the athleticism to succeed in the NBA.

“There’s a place for the guy that can really spot up and knock shots down,” said Martin. “He’s been blessed to be a very good athlete, to go along with the fact he can shoot the ball. He’s kind of two-dimensional, one on the athletic side and then just how well he shoots the basketball.”

