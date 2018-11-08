St. Augustine Glory focused on being a light in the community

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Creating a winning community through basketball. That’s the goal of the St. Augustine Glory. ABA Pro Basketball returns the nation’s oldest city on Nov. 17.

The Glory presents "Night of Lights, Night of Glory" where the Glory will take on the Florida All-Stars. The 8 p.m. tip off time is one hour after the season opening “Night of Lights” celebration in downtown St. Augustine.

Tickets for opening night can be purchased here:

The Glory are also partnering with the Ability Tree First Coast to raise money in effort to support those impacted by disabilities and grow able families.

"As the owner of the St. Augustine Glory we desire to use our business to create awareness for organizations and businesses that are a "light" in the community," said Glory owner Brad Clark. "Second to none, is the Ability Tree First Coast, whose service speaks to the show love to those families that have children with disabilities or special needs. C.E.O., Joanne Alicea's heart is to bring resources to not only the child in need but also the parents and siblings. This speaks volumes and we believe this is what creating a winning community is all about! So we are creating it together and looking for other charity partners to do the same with this season!"

Joanne Alicea Posted by Brad Dot-Dubb Clark on Friday, November 2, 2018

