Bethune-Cookman wins second MEAC basketball championship in 35 years

NORFOLK, Va - Bethune-Cookman women's basketball team won their second Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference in 35 years in Norfolk, Virginia after beating Norfolk State 57-45.

The game was Saturday at the Scope Arena where the No.3 Lady Wildcats victory earned them a bid in the NCAA tournament. Before this, they had not won a title since 1984.

Top scorer Angel Gordon with 18 points, was named the tournament Outstanding Performer. Chasimmie Brown shined on the court with 16 rebounds. The Wildcats (21-10) are reveling in their victory after overcoming a drought of championship wins. Wildcats coach Vanessa Blair-Lewis said, " We didn't care about all those awards or who they would go to this year. Keep all of them. We just want the [championship trophy.]"

The NCAA women's field will be unveiled at 7 p.m. EST Monday on ESPN.

Bethune-Cookman University is a private, co-ed, historically black university in Daytona Beach. It was founded in 1904 by Mar McLeod Bethune, a civil rights activist and adviser to President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

